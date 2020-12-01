Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway releases New edition of General & Subsidiary Rules 2020

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway releases New edition of General & Subsidiary Rules 2020

Central Railway carries out maintenance works during a mega block on December 20

Central Railway carries out maintenance works during a mega block on December 20

Central Railway transports 40.85 mn tonne freight through 7.71L wagons and 1.76L tonne Parcels during the lockdown and unlock period

Central Railway transports 40.85 mn tonne freight through 7.71L wagons and 1.76L tonne Parcels during the lockdown and unlock period

Central Railway combats Covid with technology- uses Robots and Robotic devices designed and created in house

Central Railway combats Covid with technology- uses Robots and Robotic devices designed and created in house

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway inspects Miraj-Kurduwadi section

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway inspects Miraj-Kurduwadi section

Central Railway carries out maintenance works during mega block on December 13, 2020

Central Railway carries out maintenance works during mega block on December 13, 2020

Central Railway’s Kisan Rail stimulating small farmers due to stoppages at small stations

Central Railway’s Kisan Rail stimulating small farmers due to stoppages at small stations

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurates IT Cell and Skill Development Centre

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurates IT Cell and Skill Development Centre

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in