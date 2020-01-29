GM CR Unfurls the National Flag on the occasion of Republic Day Celebrations

Sanjeev Mittal while addressing the gathering conveyed the new year wishes and republic day greetings, detailed about the performance of Central Railway during first three quarters of current financial year i.e. April to December 2019. He complimented the railwaymen for their excellent teamwork, dedication to duty and said Central Railway will fulfil the expectations of the rail users in future.

Mittal also congratulated G.S. Vijaykumar, Sub-Inspector, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Central Railway who has been awarded with Police Medal for meritorious service.

On the occasion a Dog show was presented by Railway Protection Force depicting how Dog squad of the force help identifying explosives and help detecting in theft cases in railways and on platforms.

The celebrations were concluded with a patriotic drama presented by Central Railway Cultural Academy which was largely appreciated by the gathering.