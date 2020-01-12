GM CR conducts annual inspection of Daund-Solapur Section

Mittal inspected the Daund station, followed by waiting hall, VIP lounge, Crew-lobby and station complex, Gang Hut, railway colony, running room, tower wagon shed etc. At Kurduwadi railway station, inspected the water re-cycling plant, Bhima bridge, level crossing gate, curve on Washimbe-Pophlaj section, turn out at Madha, railway colony at Mohol, etc.

Mittal also inspected Satellite Depot & Health Kiosk at Solapur. He also met with public representatives and discussed rail related issues.

Appreciating the diverse work done by various departments during this annual inspection, the General Manager presented the staff with on the spot awards.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager also addressed a press conference in Divisional Railway Manager's office at Solapur. Addressing the meeting, he said that the passenger amenities on the section were reviewed which was satisfactory. The General Manager held a meeting and discussed various issues with members of recognised unions in Solapur.

