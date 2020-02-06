Central Railway (CR)

Updated on

GM CR and President CRWWO inaugurates various facilities at Railway Hospital, Byculla

By FPJ Bureau

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway and Reily Mittal, President, Central Railway Womens’ Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) visited the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Byculla on 26.1.2020.

GM CR and President CRWWO inaugurates various facilities at Railway Hospital, Byculla

Mittal and Mittal met the patients at the hospital, enquired about their health, distributed blankets and other useful items and wished them a speedy recovery. They also inaugurated various facilities and new medical equipments at the Hospital. Dr. Y S Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director, Central Railway, D S Bansal, Administrative Officer, Dr Meera Aurora, Medical Director, Central Railway Hospital, Byculla, Anupama Behl, Secretary, CRWWO, other Executive Members of CRWWO and Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present during the occasion.

To view the article on epaper: Click here

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in