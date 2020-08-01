Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

CR settles 605 staff grievances in record time

CR settles 605 staff grievances in record time

Fit India Freedom Run at CSMT on Central Railway

Fit India Freedom Run at CSMT on Central Railway

CR loads 20.13 mn tonne freight through 3.83 lakh wagons during 150 days of lockdown and unlock period

CR loads 20.13 mn tonne freight through 3.83 lakh wagons during 150 days of lockdown and unlock period

CR Workshop at Parel develops Medi-bot JIVAKA

CR Workshop at Parel develops Medi-bot JIVAKA

CR carries out maintenance works during mega block

CR carries out maintenance works during mega block

CR, HUL install FHVM at CSMT

CR, HUL install FHVM at CSMT

DRM Mumbai Division CR addresses press conference through video link

DRM Mumbai Division CR addresses press conference through video link

CR’s Kisan rail bringing joy in the lives of thousands of farmers families

CR’s Kisan rail bringing joy in the lives of thousands of farmers families

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in