Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

In 100 days, CR transports 13.39 mn tonne freight through 2.54 lakh wagons

In 100 days, CR transports 13.39 mn tonne freight through 2.54 lakh wagons

CR workforce works 24x7 for the smooth running of local trains for essential staff

CR workforce works 24x7 for the smooth running of local trains for essential staff

India Post Railway Parcel Service now available at Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik and Akola

India Post Railway Parcel Service now available at Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik and Akola

CR's hill gangs ensure safe passage of trains at ghats

CR's hill gangs ensure safe passage of trains at ghats

CR lauds RPF’s efforts of maintaining social distancing

CR lauds RPF’s efforts of maintaining social distancing

Virtual meeting with freight customers on Central Railway

Virtual meeting with freight customers on Central Railway

Central Railway’s 140th Shramik special train leaves from Pune railway station

Central Railway’s 140th Shramik special train leaves from Pune railway station

Railway Workshops gear up maintenance operations

Railway Workshops gear up maintenance operations

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in