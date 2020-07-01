Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

CR hands over health assistant robot “Rakshak” to Railway Hospital at Byculla

CR hands over health assistant robot “Rakshak” to Railway Hospital at Byculla

RPF Corona Warriors donate plasma

RPF Corona Warriors donate plasma

CR goes in a big way for economical & environment-friendly solar & wind renewable energy

CR goes in a big way for economical & environment-friendly solar & wind renewable energy

CR GM releases booklet on Central Railway Corona Warriors

CR GM releases booklet on Central Railway Corona Warriors

CR’s Mumbai Division carries out maintenance work during Sunday mega block

CR’s Mumbai Division carries out maintenance work during Sunday mega block

CR launches an app on Indian Railway Online Training

CR launches an app on Indian Railway Online Training

CR’s Corona Warriors – Drivers & Guards

CR’s Corona Warriors – Drivers & Guards

CR’s Mumbai Division launches CheckIn Master App for contactless ticket checking

CR’s Mumbai Division launches CheckIn Master App for contactless ticket checking

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in