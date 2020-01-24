Central Railway’s record ticket checking performance in 2019

During the calendar year 2019 (January to December) Central Railway has registered the earnings of Rs 192.51 crore from 37.64 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel detected as against Rs 168.30 crore from 34.09 cases detected during corresponding period of last year i.e. 2018 (January to December). As compared to last year the earnings registered showing an increase of 14.39 % and cases detected showing an increase of 10.41%.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager Central Railway felicitated Shri S.B. Galande, TTI (Traveling Ticket Inspector), M.M. Shinde, TTI, D.Kumar, TTI from Headquarters Flying Squad and Ravi Kumar G., Chief Ticket Inspector of Mumbai Division with Cash Award and Certificate for their contribution in achieving more than Rs 1 crore each during the period. B.K. Dadabhoy, Principal Chief Commercial Manager and Ity Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services) were also present on the occasion.