Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Central Railway’s QR code-based ticket checking for Mail/Express passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Central Railway’s QR code-based ticket checking for Mail/Express passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Central Railway to run 8 more special trains in Maharashtra

Central Railway to run 8 more special trains in Maharashtra

Farmers empowerment is the Government’s priority: Piyush Goyal

Farmers empowerment is the Government’s priority: Piyush Goyal

Central Railway celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji

Central Railway celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji

Central Railway transports 5,223 tonnes in 19 trips by Kisan Rail

Central Railway transports 5,223 tonnes in 19 trips by Kisan Rail

Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization President felicitates Covid Warriors

Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization President felicitates Covid Warriors

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Prasadhan’ – Swachha Pakhwada Day 13

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Prasadhan’ – Swachha Pakhwada Day 13

Capitalising on the New Policy of Railways, Bhiwandi Road is fast becoming a hub for Parcel activity

Capitalising on the New Policy of Railways, Bhiwandi Road is fast becoming a hub for Parcel activity

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in