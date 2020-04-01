Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Central Railway transports 189 tonnes of medical items during lockdown

Central Railway transports 189 tonnes of medical items during lockdown

Central Railway’s Real Heroes: Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot, Guard & Electrical Technician

Central Railway’s Real Heroes: Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot, Guard & Electrical Technician

C Rly’s Control Office, the war room for the safe operation of goods and parcel trains

C Rly’s Control Office, the war room for the safe operation of goods and parcel trains

Safety Counsellors ensure safe movement of essential items over Central Railway

Safety Counsellors ensure safe movement of essential items over Central Railway

Central Rly’s silent warriors during Covid19 pandemic: Electrical Department

Central Rly’s silent warriors during Covid19 pandemic: Electrical Department

Central Rly's ‘Rail Parivar Dekh-Rekh Muhim’ covers 2 lakh persons now

Central Rly's ‘Rail Parivar Dekh-Rekh Muhim’ covers 2 lakh persons now

Central Rly RPF ensures movement of essential items

Central Rly RPF ensures movement of essential items

CR ensures timely freight movement for delivery of essential commodities

CR ensures timely freight movement for delivery of essential commodities

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in