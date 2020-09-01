Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Central Railway Mumbai Division’s Ticket Checking staff detects 4,911 cases during intensive and regular checks

Central Railway Mumbai Division’s Ticket Checking staff detects 4,911 cases during intensive and regular checks

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Samwad’

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Samwad’

Sanjeev Mittal, Genral Manager, Central Railway launches Tree Plantation Drive

Sanjeev Mittal, Genral Manager, Central Railway launches Tree Plantation Drive

Central Railway’s Bhiwandi station's new parcel & goods shed attracts huge business from logistics companies

Central Railway’s Bhiwandi station's new parcel & goods shed attracts huge business from logistics companies

Central Railway, General Manager, Sanjeev Mittal administers Swachhata pledge through web link

Central Railway, General Manager, Sanjeev Mittal administers Swachhata pledge through web link

Central Railway carries out maintenance works during mega block

Central Railway carries out maintenance works during mega block

Central Railway dispatches 61,978 tonnes of parcel traffic during lockdown

Central Railway dispatches 61,978 tonnes of parcel traffic during lockdown

Central Railway’s Kisan Rail illuminates Nashik-Pune-Solapur belt as Anar belt

Central Railway’s Kisan Rail illuminates Nashik-Pune-Solapur belt as Anar belt

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in