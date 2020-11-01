Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Central Railway carries out maintenance works during mega block on Nov 22

Central Railway loads 145 rakes of automobiles from April – November this FY against 118 rakes in the whole of last FY

Director-General RPF awards officers who helped passengers on Mahalaxmi Express

Central Railway transports 35.53 million tonne freight through 6.72 lakh wagons during the lockdown and unlock from 23rd March 2020 to 18th November 2020

Central Railway’s Bhiwandi Road Goods Shed records the highest loading of 457 tonnes of parcels on a single day

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway meets Members of Parliament from Bhusaval Division through a webinar

Central Railway initiates baggage scanning and wrapping facility at Kalyan and LTT stations

Central Railway’s Team RPF re-unites minors with family

