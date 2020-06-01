Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Central Railway Corona Warriors on duty working 24X7

Central Railway Corona Warriors on duty working 24X7

Sanjeev Mittal General Manager Central Railway practising Yoga with family.

Central Railway observes International Day of Yoga

CR trains motormen and refreshes guards through online training during the lockdown

CR trains motormen and refreshes guards through online training during the lockdown

Infrared camera based temperature monitoring to ensure contactless entry at Rly stations

Infrared camera based temperature monitoring to ensure contactless entry at Rly stations

Dharmendra Chauhan and Satish Rajbhar thank Railways after returning home

Dharmendra Chauhan and Satish Rajbhar thank Railways after returning home

Central Railway’s Captain Arjun joins in the fight against COVID

Central Railway’s Captain Arjun joins in the fight against COVID

Central Railway’s Dr. Ambedkar Hospital, Byculla committed to serve COVID patients 24x7

Central Railway’s Dr. Ambedkar Hospital, Byculla committed to serve COVID patients 24x7

Ventilators delivered within 24 hours from Nagpur to Thane through India Post Railway Parcel Service

Ventilators delivered within 24 hours from Nagpur to Thane through India Post Railway Parcel Service

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in