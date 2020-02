Central Railway celebrates 95 years of EMU Service

Veenadharan PT, an employee from Mumbai Division cut the cake and released a pamphlet on completion of 95 years of EMU service at platform no.1 at CSMT on 3.2.2020. Later, special rerun of the first EMU service from CSMT was flagged off at 1230 hrs. Shri S.P. Vavre, Additional General Manager & Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Shri A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Shri Anup Agarwal, Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Shri Manoj Mahajan, Chief Electrical Service Engineer, Shri V.K. Mehra, Chief Electrical Engineer (Rolling Stock), Shri A.K. Tiwari, Chief Electrical Engineer (General), Shri Sanjeev Deshpande, Chief Motive Power Engineer, Shri Rupesh Kohli, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer (Coaching), Shri Piyush Kakkar & Shri H.G. Tiwari, Additional Divisional Railway Managers, Mumbai Division, Shri Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway were present on the occasion. Some details about the EMU type are given below:

Year wise EMU Type:

1925 - 4-car on Harbour Line

1927 - 8-car on Main Line & Harbour Line

1961 - 9-car on Mainline

1986 - 12-car on Mainline

1987 - 12-car towards Karjat

2008 - 12-car towards Kasara

2010 - 12-car on Transharbour Line

2012 - 15-car on Main line

2016 – 12-car on Harbour line

2020 – AC local on Transharbour line