Central Railway celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Central Railway Mumbai Division to install digilockers at cloakrooms of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Dadar stations

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway conducts an annual inspection of Kolhapur – Satara section of Pune division

Central Railway Mumbai Division to install digi-lockers at cloakrooms of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Dadar stations

Central Railway Mumbai Division carries out maintenance works amid mega block on Jan 17

Central Railway’s CSMT- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express to run daily from Jan 19

Central Railway organises an exhibition of RDSO approved materials

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway inspects Igatpuri-Manmad section of Bhusaval Division

