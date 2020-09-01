Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Prasadhan’ – Swachha Pakhwada Day 13

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Prasadhan’ – Swachha Pakhwada Day 13

Capitalising on the New Policy of Railways, Bhiwandi Road is fast becoming a hub for Parcel activity

Capitalising on the New Policy of Railways, Bhiwandi Road is fast becoming a hub for Parcel activity

Central Railway carries out maintenance work during mega block on Sept 27

Central Railway carries out maintenance work during mega block on Sept 27

Central Railway transports 25.46 mn tonne freight through 4.85 lakh wagons during the lockdown and unlock period

Central Railway transports 25.46 mn tonne freight through 4.85 lakh wagons during the lockdown and unlock period

Central Railway observes 11th day of Swachhta Pakhawada as ‘Swachha Neer'

Central Railway observes 11th day of Swachhta Pakhawada as ‘Swachha Neer'

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Ahaar’ -Swachha Pakhwada

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Ahaar’ -Swachha Pakhwada

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Railgaadi’ – Swachha Pakhwada

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Railgaadi’ – Swachha Pakhwada

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Parisar’- Swachha Pakhwada

Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Parisar’- Swachha Pakhwada

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in