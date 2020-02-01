Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

C Rly wins 2nd place at All India Railway Body Building Championship

C Rly wins 2nd place at All India Railway Body Building Championship

C Rly bags Runner Up Championship Trophy in Fruits & Flower Competetion

C Rly bags Runner Up Championship Trophy in Fruits & Flower Competetion

GM CR conducts annual inspection of Lonavala-Kalyan section on Mumbai Division

GM CR conducts annual inspection of Lonavala-Kalyan section on Mumbai Division

GM Central Railway releases e-magazine “UDAAN” at Zonal Official Language Implementation Committee meeting on Central Railway

GM Central Railway releases e-magazine “UDAAN” at Zonal Official Language Implementation Committee meeting on Central Railway

C Rly records highest sale of tickets using UTS App on February 8

C Rly records highest sale of tickets using UTS App on February 8

Central Railway to open highest revenue earning vehicle parking at Thane

Central Railway to open highest revenue earning vehicle parking at Thane

GM CR and President CRWWO inaugurates various facilities at Railway Hospital, Byculla

GM CR and President CRWWO inaugurates various facilities at Railway Hospital, Byculla

Central Railway celebrates 95 years of EMU Service

Central Railway celebrates 95 years of EMU Service

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in