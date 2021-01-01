Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

1.58 lakh cases of ticketless / irregular travel detected on Central Railway

1.58 lakh cases of ticketless / irregular travel detected on Central Railway

LIC of India felicitates motormen of Central Railway Mumbai

LIC of India felicitates motormen of Central Railway Mumbai

Central Railway celebrates 65th Zonal Railway Week

Central Railway celebrates 65th Zonal Railway Week

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway conducts Annual Inspection of Nagpur Division

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway conducts Annual Inspection of Nagpur Division

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway re-dedicates Heritage Locomotive donated to Nehru Science Centre

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway re-dedicates Heritage Locomotive donated to Nehru Science Centre

Central Railway Mumbai Division carries out maintenance works amid mega block on January 24

Central Railway Mumbai Division carries out maintenance works amid mega block on January 24

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager Central Railway unveils new schedule of rates

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager Central Railway unveils new schedule of rates

Central Railway celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Central Railway celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in