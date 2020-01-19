Sadanand Kumar from CCL operated Sports Academy wins Gold in U-17

"Heartiest Congratulation to our Golden Boy. This exceptional achievement of Sadanand at Khelo India Youth Games is beautiful new year present for state and CCL, both. His performance reflects the world class training given at the Sports Academy. We are committed to continue working for growth and development of Sports in the country." Gopal Singh, CMD, CCL

Company has also been recognized at variousnational platformslast year for its contribution for the development of sports in Jharkhand, like“NCST leadership Award” in recognition of their signiﬁcant contribution in the ﬁeld of sport promotion among Scheduled Tribe (ST) children in Jharkhand and “1st National CSR Awards”, for contribution to the National Priority Areas - Promotion of Sports.

What started with an idea, Sports Academy (Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society)(A Joint Venture of Jharkhand Govt. and CCL) has come of age in very short span on top of picture-perfect execution. Majority of its young cadets, who come from one of the most remote, backward and disadvantaged part of the state, havebrought many laurelsto theiracademy in no time. These young buds have won hundreds of medals in various International, National and State championship. At the academy every effort is being made to ensure that these young cadets get best of both worlds whether it's training, facilities,infrastructure, diet or coaches,which has made it one of the most sought-after academies of Jharkhand.