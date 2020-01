The firm was manufacturing electric room heaters without having valid BIS Certification Marks License under brand name, “METRO®” with spurious License No. CM/L-8396903 as per IS 4283:1981 & without license no. as per IS 302: 2: 30:2007 violating Section 17 (3) of BIS Act 2016 which is a punishable offence.

The raid team also seized substantial quantity of electric room heaters and packing material with spurious BIS Certification Marks License No. at the unit.