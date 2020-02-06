Bank of Maharashtra sponsors 'Makeover 7'

This year a total of 228 participants enrolled in ‘Makeover 7’ contest, further divided in 8 teams. ‘Makeover 7’ program undertakes fitness assessment of every participant every month and points are allotted on the basis of fitness level improvement. Allotted points are added at the end of three months to decide winners in various fitness categories. All players are provided with exercise schedule, nutrition plan etc.

Sunday mornings are the most happening for participants of ‘Makeover 7’ contest, events like treasure hunt, hill run, obstacle race, triathlon, badminton, TT, athletics, 10 passes etc are organised specially on Sunday mornings only. These events are quite popular amongst participants of ‘Makeover 7’. Participants can win prize money worth 2.5 lakhs through these events.

Bank of Maharashtra is one of the sponsor of ‘Makeover 7’ event.