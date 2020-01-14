Bank of India (BOI)

Updated on

Sense of rights and duties required, says BOI Dy Zonal Manager

By FPJ Bureau

Knowledge of civil rights and realization of duties need to be taught in student life - Deputy Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Mumbai North Zone, Dr. Sanjeev Pathak said while speaking on the occasion of World Hindi Day at Kapol Vidyanidhi International School. Students participated enthusiastically in the competition.

Sense of rights and duties required, says BOI Dy Zonal Manager

Dr. Sanjeev Pathak and Branch Manager of Mahavir Nagar Branch, PrabhakarJhawas the judges. The program was chaired by the principal Dr. Reshma Hegde, conducted by Aarti Srivastava and Rajeev Shukla. In the competition, Nikhil Pramit Sharma of class 9 was awarded the first prize, Krisha Vishal Gupta was given the second prize, ShrushtiNilesh Kumar Chhag, Naman Dinesh Agarwal and Khushi Milan Shah of class 8 were given the third prize. Shashank Rakesh Shroff and Arya Santosh Satam of 9th grade were given consolation prize. At the end of the program, Dr. Pathak cheered the students by encouraging them and greeting them.

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in