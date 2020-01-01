Bank of India (BOI) (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

BOI christens bank’s building at Sarani as “Star House”

BOI christens bank’s building at Sarani as “Star House”

Bank of India reports Q3 Net Profit of Rs.106 crore

Bank of India reports Q3 Net Profit of Rs.106 crore

Bank of India celebrates 71st Republic Day

Bank of India celebrates 71st Republic Day

Atanu Kumar Das appointed as MD & CEO of Bank of India

Atanu Kumar Das appointed as MD & CEO of Bank of India

Bank of India salutes Indian Armed Forces veterans

Bank of India salutes Indian Armed Forces veterans

Sense of rights and duties required, says BOI Dy Zonal Manager

Sense of rights and duties required, says BOI Dy Zonal Manager

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in