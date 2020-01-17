Bank of India salutes Indian Armed Forces veterans

The day was celebrated with the Veterans of the three services at the Colaba War Memorial. Wreaths were laid by Presidents of Veterans forums, FOMA, AOC MAO, GOC(M&G) Area and FOC-in-C (West). This was followed by a lecture delivered by an eminent speaker, Mr Nitin A Gokhale, renowned Defence and Strategic Affairs Analyst during the Admiral Soman Memorial function held at INHS Ashwini Auditorium for the Veterans and serving officers of the Armed Forces and civilian dignitaries. The topic of the lecture was ‘The New Great Game in the Indo-Pacific’ with special focus on IOR and SCS.