"Our recoveries, including from Essar Steel, helped improve our interest incomes. We are able to maintain our NPA numbers," said Bank of India's managing director and CEO A K Das. Recoveries during the quarter stood at Rs 6,462 crore, including Rs 1,700 crore from Essar Steel. He said recovery in the fourth quarter is likely to be around Rs 2,600 crore. The state-run bank's net interest income during the quarter rose 23.62% to Rs 4,119 crore from Rs 3,332 crore in the year-ago quarter.