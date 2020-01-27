Bank of India celebrates 71st Republic Day

The staff and their family members were addressed by Das, who recounted the sacrifices made by our forefathers during the freedom struggle, the herculean efforts put in by them in framing the finest constitution of the largest democracy and the journey the nation has taken so far growing from strength to strength in all sectors. He exhorted all present on the occasion to give their best for the growth of the Bank and the Nation and wished happiness for everyone on this occasion.

Tricolor balloons were released in the air by MD & CEO to mark the occasion. Bank’s Executive Director CG Chaitanya, CVO Devendra Sharma, General Managers and other executives of the Bank in addition to hundreds of staff and their family members participated in the celebrations.

Fancy Dress Competition for children and giving away gifts to the guarding and firefighting contingents of the Bank marked the occasion.