Atanu Kumar Das appointed as MD & CEO of Bank of India

Atanu Kumar Das is a post graduate in Applied Economics and NET holder from UGC. While pursuing a doctoral degree at IIT, Kharagpur, Das joined the Banking Industry as Economist in the year 1994.

In his 26 years of banking experience, he has been involved at both policy and operational levels. Prior to assuming charge as Delhi Regional Head in January 2015, he was heading Vijaya Bank's Lucknow Region for more than 3 years. While at a Vijaya Bank's Corporate Office, Das has handled key Departments as Planning & Development & also was posted as Executive Secretary to C&MD for more than 2 years.

He has been part of several important training programs/workshops conducted at premier institutions like IIM (Kozhikode), IIM (Ahmedabad), ASCI, NIBM, BTC and Frankfurt School of Business Management.

He had taken charge as Executive Director of Bank of India on 17.02.2017.