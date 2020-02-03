AMFI signs Sachin, Dhoni for 'Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' campaign

Speaking on the occasion, Nilesh Shah, Chairman, AMFI said: ''Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni evoke unstinted trust and high dependability, and their longer-term orientation in their respective cricketing careers, has been akin to retail investors having equally longer term approach towards investment. Longer term approach be it, in cricketing career or in Mutual Fund investments can deliver rich dividends be it for cricketers or investors, alike." N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI added: "After three years of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign, we at AMFI felt that the time is right to take the conversation with the retail investors across the country to the next level, by engaging the cricketing icons.”