Airports Authority of India (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Itanagar airport likely to be constructed by Nov 2022: Airports Authority of India

Itanagar airport likely to be constructed by Nov 2022: Airports Authority of India

Airports Authority of India chairman felicitates four airports that won ACI Airport Service Quality Awards

Airports Authority of India chairman felicitates four airports that won ACI Airport Service Quality Awards

New Terminal Building coming up at Guwahati Airport, to be ready by June 2022

New Terminal Building coming up at Guwahati Airport, to be ready by June 2022

Surat airport's peak hour passenger handling capacity to triple to 1,800 by Dec 2021: AAI

Surat airport's peak hour passenger handling capacity to triple to 1,800 by Dec 2021: AAI

Jabalpur airport's new terminal building likely to be commissioned by March 2022: Airports Authority of India

Jabalpur airport's new terminal building likely to be commissioned by March 2022: Airports Authority of India

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

AAI commissions in-line baggage screening system at Srinagar airport

AAI commissions in-line baggage screening system at Srinagar airport

Tuticorin airport undergoing upgrade at the cost of Rs 381 crore: AAI

Tuticorin airport undergoing upgrade at the cost of Rs 381 crore: AAI

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in