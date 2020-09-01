Airports Authority of India (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

AAI commissions in-line baggage screening system at Srinagar airport

AAI commissions in-line baggage screening system at Srinagar airport

Tuticorin airport undergoing upgrade at the cost of Rs 381 crore: AAI

Tuticorin airport undergoing upgrade at the cost of Rs 381 crore: AAI

Port Blair airport to have a new terminal building by mid-2021: AAI

Port Blair airport to have a new terminal building by mid-2021: AAI

Airports Authority of India building a new terminal at Leh airport to handle 20 lakh passengers annually

Airports Authority of India building a new terminal at Leh airport to handle 20 lakh passengers annually

Bihar’s Darbhanga Airport to connect with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru soon: AAI

Bihar’s Darbhanga Airport to connect with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru soon: AAI

Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand to get ready soon

Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand to get ready soon

Investing Rs 1,217 cr for modernisation, expansion of Patna airport: AAI

Investing Rs 1,217 cr for modernisation, expansion of Patna airport: AAI

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in