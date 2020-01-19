Airports Authority of India

Updated on

AAI signs an MoU with Govt of Himachal Pradesh for a greenfield airport at Nagchala

By FPJ Bureau

Airports Authority of India today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Himachal Pradesh (GoHP)for the development of a Greenfield Airport at Nagchala near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The MoU was signed by H.S. Balhrara, Executive Director (Planning) from AAI and Yunus, IAS, Director, Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation from GoHP at AAI`s Corporate Headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi in the presence of Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI, A K Pathak, Member (Planning), AAI, Vineet Gulati, Member (ANS), AAI and senior officials of AAI.

AAI signs an MoU with Govt of Himachal Pradesh for a greenfield airport at Nagchala
John Heath

Government of Himachal Pradeshhad expressed their interest to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India for construction of a Greenfield Airport at Nagchala near Mandi. Initially, the airport will be suitable for operation of aircraft up to ATR 72.

The development of the Greenfield Airport withunidirectional runway will be implemented through a Joint Venture Company (“JVC”) wherein AAI will hold 51% equity and the remaining 49% equity will be held by the GoHP or its designated agency.

The JVC will undertake the functions of designing, developing, constructing and completion of the Airport (“Project”) including finance, for commercial civil aviation operation as well as undertake operation, maintenance, management of the Airport in accordance with the terms and conditions of the MOU.

AAI will soon incorporate a JVC under Companies Act, 2013 and will also execute a Joint Venture Agreement and Shareholders Agreement with GoHPand Communication, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management (CNS / ATM) Agreement with JVC.

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in