AAI organizes All India Inter Zonal Table Tennis Tournament

Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI inaugurated the event in presence of Guest of Honour Indu Puri, renowned Table Tennis Player Anuj Aggarwal, Member (HR), AAI. I N Murthy, Member (Operations), AAI and other senior officials of AAI were also present during the occasion. Puri is a former Indian international female Table Tennis Sportsperson and eight times winner of National women's singles title.

60 players from all five regions, North(NR), East(ER), West (WR), South (SR), North East (NER) and Central zone(CHQ) of AAI will participating in this three-day tournament. Addressing the participants, Arvind Singh, Chairman AAI said “Playing a sport is a great stress buster and AAI as an organization understands the significance of inclusion of sports in lifestyle of its employees”.