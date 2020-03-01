Airports Authority of India (Corporate Corner)

Airports Authority of India building a new terminal at Leh airport to handle 20 lakh passengers annually

Bihar’s Darbhanga Airport to connect with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru soon: AAI

Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand to get ready soon

Investing Rs 1,217 cr for modernisation, expansion of Patna airport: AAI

Vinayak Rao takes over as Member (Finance) at AAI

AAI’s Vande Bharat Mission Day-4

Wings India 2020 takes off at Begumpet Airport

Four AAI Airports amongst best rated in the world

