World Cup 2019 Team India report card: Rohit Sharma sizzles, spinners flop

The reality of India’s exit from World Cup 2019 is slowly beginning to sink in. It’s time now to analyse what went right and what went wrong. While India had a memorable tournament overall, with seven wins and just two losses, the second defeat was what mattered the most, as India yet again faltered in the knockouts. The fact that they have failed to win any ICC tournament since 2013 is a matter of grave concern. That can be debated at length on a different day. For now, here’s presenting Team India’s report card for World Cup 2019.

Rohit Sharma (9/10): The Indian opener had a sensational World Cup in every sense, with a record-breaking five hundreds, three of them in a row. Following the early exit of Shikhar Dhawan, he carried the team’s batting on his shoulders as Virat Kohli too did not completely meet expectations. With Australia also out of the competition, Rohit will most probably finish as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 648 runs at an average of 81, one ahead of David Warner, unless Joe Root or Kane Williamson topple him with a hundred in the final. We can’t give him a 10/10 though as he managed merely 1 in the all-important semi-final, even considering the fact that he got a brute of a delivery.

Jasprit Bumrah (8/10): The fast bowler proved yet again why he is the best in the world. Throughout the competition, he got the key wickets at the start, and returned at the death to deliver his unplayable yorkers with amazing consistency. With 18 wickets at an average of 20.61 and an economy rate of 4.41, he stood out. If only the other Indian bowlers had provided him better support.