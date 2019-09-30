Woman seeks help from the National Women's commission and Smriti Irani on Twitter

The Union Minister Smriti Irani and the Women’s Commission were called out for help last night by a woman on twitter.
Yesterday, around 8.30 p.m, hundreds of Twitter users were retweeting a tweet by Ankita Shukla.
Ankita’s tweet read, "Please save me. I am on the verge of ending my life. I am facing physical, mental and emotional abuse every minute."
Ankita also shared the facebook profile of the man, her abuser and mentioned about the FIR she has lodged against him with the Cyber Crime department. Ankita tagged Smriti Irani, National Commission for Women and Delhi Women’s Commission in her tweets while asking for help.
The National Commission for Women’s official twitter handle retweeted the tweet and replied stating, "Ankita has been spoken to and information has been shared with her. She has also been talked to the DGP of her state. We are standing with Ankita."
President of National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma also tweeted saying that she spoke with Ankita and that she felt better. Rekha also stated that help from the Commission will reach Ankita by next morning.
Ankita later confirmed having spoken with by the authorities. She also thanked the Women's Commission and Smriti Irani.
