Watch MS Dhoni play football with daughter Ziva, Arjun Kapoor and other kids in Mumbai

Indian Cricket team’s star cricketer and Captain cool MS Dhoni is currently in Kashmir Valley, serving for the nation and giving his best as a responsible citizen of the country. He will be serving under Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army till August 15.

But it seems Dhoni had a super gala time with his family and with celebrity football team in Mumbai. Recent released videos from social media are just witnessing the thing Mahi enjoyed before going to Kashmir.

Dhoni spotted playing Football with Arjun Kapoor, Bunty Walia. They all were seen playing in an exhibition match to raise fund for charity which was in Juhu. In one of the videos during match, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva also joined him.