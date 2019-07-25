UK continues to make money from India

Commerce and the UK were never strangers. Napoleon called this country a nation of shopkeepers. Even during colonisation, the British first came in as a trading company, which later became the governing arm of Her Majesty.

When it set up the railway network in India, it was to achieve three objectives. First, to allow British troops to move quickly from one part of the country to another.

Second, to move raw material out of the hinterland, and then send back exorbitantly priced finished goods. Third to sell British steel for the Indian railways network at prices that were almost nine times higher than those prevailing elsewhere in the world (https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=k6P_xznIv4g).

The philosophy always is – extract as much as you can. Fair play is a good idea, but it must not interfere with the noble task of making money. Indians still rankle at what the Westland helicopter deal was all about.

This approach doesn’t appear to have changed even today. Now the British have stooped to charge common Indians too through their Visa services (see table). Caveat.

The charges are levied by the privately held VFS, not by the government. But there are reasons to believe that the British government was involved in the decision-making.

The UK-VFS is the only Visa service which declares that any email or telephone support is chargeable. It is the only one which has almost 32 items of services for sale.

And it is possibly the only service that charges a salacious figure of Rs 82,260 for granting a visa on an emergency basis. Bad luck if you have an urgent medical condition. The British sympathise, undoubtedly. But charges are charges. Do pay up please!

When asked why the UK-VFS has the largest number of paid-for service offerings on its menu than any other country, Sir Dominic Asquith, KCMG, High Commissioner to Her Majesty’s government in India remains silent.

It is inconceivable that the VFS would have invented this elaborate menu without the concurrence of Her Majesty’s government. That is why, Sir Dominic’s assertion rings hollow -- that “These additional value services (AVS) are paid-for services; the fees are set by VFS. All of these service provisions are designed to provide tailored support for individual customers.”