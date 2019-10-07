Sania Mirza confirms sister Anam to marry Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad in December

Amidst wedding rumours of tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam with Asad, the son of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, the Tennis star recently updated the media on Anam’s wedding. In a recent interview Sania confirmed that the duo will tie the knot in December.
Talking to the leading daily Mirza said, Anam will be marrying to Asad Azharuddin in December, and family is very much excited for the wedding.
Earlier in March Sania posted a picture with Asad and captioned ‘Family’, which hinted that the two families may come together for a special event.
Anam Mirza is a fashion stylist and entrepreneur by profession. This is her second marriage as she was earlier married to businessman Akbar Rasheed. The couple got separated in 2018. Asad Azharuddin is cricketer by profession. Anam’s Instagram profile also has few photos of her with Asad. Anam also held her bachelorette in Paris.
Sania recently spoke against the practice of blaming the wives whenever a player performs poorly and gave the example of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. "Anushka Sharma is blamed if Virat makes a zero, like what does that have anything to do with anything. It makes no sense," she said at the India Economic Summit in Mumbai.
