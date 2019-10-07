Sania Mirza confirms sister Anam to marry Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad in December

Amidst wedding rumours of tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam with Asad, the son of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, the Tennis star recently updated the media on Anam’s wedding. In a recent interview Sania confirmed that the duo will tie the knot in December.

Talking to the leading daily Mirza said, Anam will be marrying to Asad Azharuddin in December, and family is very much excited for the wedding.

Earlier in March Sania posted a picture with Asad and captioned ‘Family’, which hinted that the two families may come together for a special event.