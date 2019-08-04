Mumbai Rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed

According to reports, on August 5, Monday all schools and colleges will remain close in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

The government appeals to people of Mumbai that only if very necessary should leave home on Monday.

All the emergency services will remain open.

In next 24 hours extreme heavy rainfalls are predicted by the IMD and therefore this decision is taken by the government of Maharashtra.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for all city schools keeping in view the forecast of heavy rains. Schools in Pune to remain shut on Monday due to rains.

Further details awaited.