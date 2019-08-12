Mouni Roy's airport accessories cost more than Rs 2 Lakh!

Mouni Roy is undoubtedly one of the beautiful actresses who continues to balance her work life between Television and movies. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport.
Decked up as a boss lady, Mouni opted for a white shirt and paired it with beige paints. She accessorised her look with a black Fendi tote and luxury pumps by Valentino. FENDI Leather-appliquéd coated-canvas black tote which is for Rs 1.3 Lakh, whereas the Rockstud caged pumps cost around Rs 70,941.
On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John Abraham. She will next be seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China. Post that, she will be seen Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
