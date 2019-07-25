More of the same in Karnataka

The denouement in Bengaluru after all that high-pitched drama was a damp squib. The JD(S)-Congress government was widely expected to fall -- and it did. But what next? We remain unimpressed by the credentials of the BJP to form the next government.

And Yeddyurappa may well form it as well, but, as we have repeatedly said, it would be as vulnerable to the Aya Ram Gaya Ram threat as was the HD Kumaraswamy government.

It is for the central BJP leadership to step in and impose president’s rule in the State for a short period before ordering a fresh election. In the current assembly, given the numbers it is impossible to form a stable government. Karnataka should be saved from the venal games of its politicians.

In any case, Yeddyurappa is now well past his prime. He should make way for a younger leader. The Modi-Shah team has installed new leaders in key states; it is time Karnataka too was blessed with a fresh face. Yeddyurappa with his grip on the significant Lingayat vote might feel alienated, but then he may have nowhere else to go.