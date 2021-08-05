Meet Akhil Poddar young head of Rajasthan-based Poddar Group of Industries who inspires people to dream big and live bigger

The young head of Rajasthan-based Poddar Group of Industries inspires to dream big and live bigger. The time has gone when people would save life-time to make a house and secure future for themselves or business houses would lead a life that would concentrate on building an empire for the next generation only. Gen-Z believes in living life in the present, dreaming big, and achieving everything they have always dream about. Be it travel, adventure, or just leading a nomad’s life they are living in their own way, without compromising on anything. Akhil Poddar, of the Poddar Group of Industries from Rajasthan, is also one who follows the same ideology.

Akhil runs a business that is associated with the state/country’s basic infrastructure. Poddar Group of Industries manufactures and supplies PPC electric poles. The group was founded by his grandfather Mr. Dwarka Prasad Poddar and taken to the next level of success by his father Mr. Uttam Kumar Poddar. Akhil has acquired know-how and basic business instinct from these two gentlemen but everything else he has developed himself. He is the face behind the modernization of manufacturing and management processes. He has infused the young energy into the age-old business. Not only this he is planning the expansion at the national level.

For Akhil excellence in business and lifestyle goes hand-in-hand. His life is all about luxury and extravagance. From his apparel to his fleet of vehicles everything essays his uber-luxurious choice. He makes a style statement with apparel from brands like Armani, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, etc. A passionate roadie he owns cars like Mercedes, Range Rover, Jaguar, and many more. He maintains his fitness with balanced meals and a strict fitness regimen. He inspires the youth with his choices in life be it business or anything else. Akhil says “I would suggest everyone dream big and focus the life around achieving those dreams. Do what excites you but most importantly make multiple sources of consistent wealth generation.”

Akhil’s luxurious life is the result of his wise investments and wealth generation methods. He has consistently created multiple sources of income to lead a life that he wants to live. He understands the value of every penny he has earned with all the hard work. He also wants to set an example that leadership is not only about concentrating on professional aspirations it also includes living a life that inspires others to dream and grow.

Akhil is also an avid traveler who enjoys traveling to exotic as well as unexplored places of the world. He says “God has given us such a beautiful and unique planet, even if we travel every day one lifespan is too less to experience the beauty of this planet completely. So travel and get to know at least a few places every year. He has travelled from economy to first class. It widens the spectrum of knowledge and also gives much desired inner peace between the hustle-bustle of life.”