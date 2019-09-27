Japanese airlines provide a seat map to help passengers avoid seats next to potential crying babies

Japanese Airline’s seat mapping technique to warn passengers of babies under two years starts an opinion war online.
Being seated next to a bawling baby on a long flight can be immensely inconvenient. Therefore, as a part of the 'Smile Support' travel service, Japan Airlines started providing a seat map indicating seats booked with a child below the age of two years with the child icon.
A happy passenger, Rahat Ahmed's tweet started the online exchange of opinions on the service. Rahat tweeted saying, "Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board,".
Soon it was noticed that JAL isn't the only airlines offering the -'save me from the crying baby'- seat mapping service. All Nippon Airways (ANA)'s spokesperson confirmed that they have had the service for some time.
While a brigade of air travellers appreciated the service and asked the same to be followed by all airlines, a few weren't amused by it. One user called the service to be useless pointing out adults can be way more annoying on aeroplanes. While a few asked for a similar service for, "obnoxious passengers that drink too much, remove their shoes, hog the armrest or recline in my lap?".
Rahat Ahmed, the person who's tweet first sparked the debate again tweeted on Friday concluding, "Ironically chose to sat next to several babies on my two flights: Some great, some loud. It happens. Some adults were worse,".
