International Tiger Day 2019: Top 6 Tiger Reserves in Maharashtra

On the occasion of International Tiger Day (July 29), Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the ‘All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018’ and said the country has emerged as of one of the biggest and safest habitats for tigers in the world. According to the reports, the tiger population in the country has grown to 2,977 in 2019 which was 1,400 in 2014.

There are plenty of prominent Tiger reserves in Maharashtra to which every animal lover would like to visit and would like to get a glimpse of the big cat. Here’s a curated list you can visit and spot the National Animal of the India.

Tadoba- Andhari Tiger Reserve Where: Chandrapur district

Tadoba which is in Chandrapur district is one of the prominent tiger reserves in Maharashtra. It consists of large amount of tigers in this tiger reserve. There are high chances of spotting tigers easily in this reserve. Apart from tigers there are 200 species of birds in this place. A diehard animal lover must visit this place in summer to get a pleasure of watching tiger that’s when one can easily spot the tiger.

Pench Tiger Reserve Where: Border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh

Pench Tiger reserve which is located near Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh border is lesser known tiger reserve. They also have safaris through which we can spot tiger at different time of the day, Pench has Tigress like Collarwali, Baras, Langdi which are quite popular. Summer is the best time to visit this tiger reserve.

Koyna Wildlife sanctuary Where: Satara district

Koyna is another well-known wildlife sanctuary which is also near to Mumbai, almost 250 km of drive. It is located in Satara district of Maharashtra. This sanctuary is the house of rare birds and animals. One can spot Bengal Tiger in this sanctuary.

Bor Wildlife Sanctuary Where: Wardha district

This sanctuary is located in Wardha district of Maharashtra. It is declared as a tiger reserve and merged with Pench Tiger reserve to boost wildlife tourism in Maharashtra.

Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary Where: Between Bhandara and Gondia district

Nagzira is the lesser known Santuary in Mahrashtra which is between Bhandara and Gondia district. This wildlife sanctuary is also a place to find tigers but not in a large number.

Melghat Wildlife Sanctuary Where: Amravati district

Melghat Wildlife Sanctuary is a tiger reserve in Amravati district, located on the Satpura Hill Range. Melghat Tiger Reserve is a home to Bengal tiger and also leopard.