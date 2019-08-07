Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather-filmmaker J Om Prakash, dies at 93

Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash died on Wednesday morning. He was 93. The news was confirmed by actor Deepak Parashar on Twitter.

He wrote, "My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti"