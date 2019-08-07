Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather-filmmaker J Om Prakash, dies at 93

Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash died on Wednesday morning. He was 93. The news was confirmed by actor Deepak Parashar on Twitter.
He wrote, "My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti"
Prakash was best known for directing films like Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Aasha (1980), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964) among others.
He was the father of Pinky, who is married to director-producer Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father. A quote mentioned in Hindustan Times suggests that the Super 30 actor was very close to his grandpa. An insider states, "Hrithik knew that his nana is very fond of a particular model of a luxury automobile brand (Mercedes Benz). So, he decided to surprise him by gifting him that same car. Hrithik asked him to come to his residence, and the brand new car was parked right outside the house."
