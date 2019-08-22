Economic policy: Little vision, less consultation

Budget reviews are normally written within a fortnight after the papers are tabled in Parliament. This belated review comes in the wake of sharply declining sales, slashing of temporary employees in the automobile sector and a worsening gloom in the economy as a result of the sharp slowdown.

What is sad is that the government knew of an impending economic slowdown more than a year ago. This columnist wrote about it (http://www.asiaconverge.com/2017/02/ tough-times-ahead-for-indian-economy/).

The auto sector is a key player in the economy. Hence, this article is about the automobile sector. This is also because the sharpest pangs of pain are being felt by those associated with this sector. So far it has done quite well for itself (see table). But now it needs help. This article is an attempt to suggest a way out of this imbroglio.

The government has announced an automobile policy that could be seriously flawed. More gratingly, it chose to announce it at the wrong time. After all, everyone knew about the slowdown in the automobile sector. It was in evidence almost four quarters ago. The slowdown accelerated after the budget announcements.

When there is a slowdown, the government should not discourage customers from making purchases. But willy-nilly the government decided to announce a deadline for conventional vehicles.

It also announced tax sops for electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, more than half the customers who would have purchased cars, decided to postpone the buy. That worsened the pain.

So what is to be done? Obviously, customers must be brought back, quickly. At stake is not just the auto industry, but government revenues as well (see chart). Remember, the auto sector is crucial for the steel and power sectors too.