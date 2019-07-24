Donald Trump does it again —making a fool of himself   

The Opposition can be excused for latching on the claim of the US President that he was asked by Prime Minister Modi to mediate on Kashmir, but everyone else knows that what Donald Trump told visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is false, one hundred percent false.

Devoid of an issue to revive their fortunes after the pasting they received in the parliamentary poll, the motley opposition groups can be trusted to catch on straws to keep themselves afloat.

Others, more rational and impartial, would pay scant heed to Trump’s lie-a-day regimen. For him to tweet or to open his mouth is to cause a flutter with a straightforward lie or untruth.

Fact-checkers in the US media have had their hands full keeping count of the plain lies he has uttered orally or digitally since moving into the White House. The claim that he was asked by Modi to mediate on Kashmir would be the latest but by no means the last in this long and unending catalogue of self-shame and disgrace.

But trust our Opposition to treat the words of President Trump as gospel truth. The facts first. Trump cooked up an imaginary conversation he had with Modi, apparently at the G-20 summit in Japan, where ‘we talked about this subject. And he actually said, “Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?’

This was on Monday evening when Khan met Trump in the White House. Immediately, it touched off a firestorm of tweets on social media, with those in Pakistan particularly relishing the moment. However, the Indian Government did not take long to rubbish the claim.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office reiterated the long-standing Indian position against third-party intervention in the dispute over Kashmir. “It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

We have seen Trump’s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on Kashmir. ~No such request has been made by PM to US President…~” The MEA also reiterated that a bilateral engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism.

And that Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally. In fact, Trump was soon contradicted by his own State Department with a senior official handling South Central Asia desk clarifying that ‘while Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties, the Trump administration welcomes Pakistan and India sitting down and the US stands ready to assist.’

The senior official in the State Department, as the statement shows, was at pains to state the facts, that is, say that the President was lying, without seeming to be disrespectful to him. Senior Congressmen lost no time in ticking off Trump for uttering a provocative lie.

Said Representative Brad Sherman, “ Everyone who knows anything about foreign policy in South Asia knows that India consistently opposes third party mediation in Kashmir.

Everyone knows Modi would never suggest such a thing. Trump’s statement is ~amateurish and delusional. And embarrassing.~ I just apologized to Indian Ambassador Harsh Shringla for Trump’s amateurish and embarrassing mistake.”

Need we say more about the credibility the head of the world’s most powerful nation enjoys at home and abroad. He is a disgrace not just to America but to everyone who has faith in a democratic system to order the affairs of nations through popular will.

If democracies throw up crazies such as Trump, who are clueless, self-serving and opportunistic without an honest bone in them, people might lose faith in democracy.

Trump in his quest for a Nobel Peace Prize goes out of his way to woo barbaric tyrants such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, showering him with praise, ‘great leader,’ ‘my best friend who writes beautiful letters to me’ etc., while gratuitously heaping insults on the US’s democratic allies.

The boastful lie about Modi asking him to intervene in Kashmir might stem from the same urge to denigrate the long-established American diplomatic practice and record and to seek an opportunity to meddle in Kashmir for a possible nod from the Nobel Award Committee for the resolution of an intractable problem which had thrice caused war between two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours.

In other words, Trump is always about Trump, not about America or the world. Such a narcissistic opportunist is a disgrace whom the Opposition parties flatter by taking him on his word.

Trump has never tweeted or opened his mouth without uttering a plain lie or a half-truth. Those who treat his word as gospel truth show themselves in rather poor light.

By S Sadanand