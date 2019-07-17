Deflating of Navjot Singh Sidhu balloon

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister, is probably a rare leader in the Congress Party, who can be deemed strong enough to win an Assembly poll without the crutches of the central leadership.

A career soldier, the former Maharaja of Patiala is respected across the political spectrum in the State. It was therefore rather imprudent of the party high command to thrust the loud gag-bag, even if rather crude and unwholesome, such as Navjot Singh Sidhu, on him upon the latter parting ways with the BJP.

In the BJP Sidhu was trouble, insisting on doing his own thing regardless of the party interests. As a former cricketer who had gained celebrity doing low-brow television comic shows, Sidhu had come to see himself larger-than-life, mistaking name-face recognition as proof of popularity.

However, politically wise people displayed maturity when despite thronging to his campaign rallies in thousands they nonetheless spurned the Congress when it came to actual voting.

(Just as they filled the pre-poll rallies of Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra without actually voting for his candidates.) Sidhu had gained entry into the Congress thanks to his contacts with the then party president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

Both seemed convinced that being a known- face he would prove an asset on the election trail. Captain Singh, however, had reservations, having seen him operate in a highly-individualised manner without caring to take everyone along.

Yet, he not only was admitted into the party but was made an important minister in the Punjab Cabinet. This is when the conflict between the CM and Sidhu came out fully into the open.

He alleged that the Captain was sabotaging the party campaign, especially in the key Bhatinda constituency where Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a minister in the Modi Government, was fighting to retain the seat. The suggestion that the Captain was aiding the election of Badal drew a sharp response from him.

He said that Sidhu was keen to replace him as chief minister but he should show patience to realise his ambition. The Congress did well in Punjab, winning eight of the thirteen seats, but failed to dislodge Badal from Bhatinda.

After the poll, it did not take long for the CM to cut Sidhu to size, shifting him from Local-Self Government and Cultural Affairs to Power. Sidhu said he would not accept the new charge and insisted on staying in Local Self Government or quit ministership.

He pleaded with Rahul Gandhi and his sister and had a photograph of the three standing together flashed in the media. Given the diminished stature of the Gandhis after the poll rout, they felt helpless to force the Captain to return Sidhu his earlier charge. And Sidhu, meanwhile, proclaimed from the housetops that he would rather quit than join the new ministry.

The state of suspense continued for more than a month, with detractors of Sidhu taunting him to make good his promise. Finally, on Monday Sidhu tweeted that he had given his resignation.

Apparently, he had given the resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi who he hoped would persuade the Captain to return the Local Self-Government Ministry to Sidhu.

The Sidhu tweet failed to soften the CM’s attitude, with him clarifying that he was yet to get his resignation. This forced Sidhu to send a one-line resignation letter to the CM.

It was promptly accepted. So that is that. It brings a sorry end to the political journey of a former cricketer who believed celebrity was enough for success in his new career.

Now Sidhu may have nowhere to go. Even his television career as a gag-master might be in jeopardy because audiences frown on self-centered controversial performers.

And Sidhu is nothing if not obsessed with the grandness of Sidhu. Such individuals in public life are always a liability. No tears will be shed at the eclipse of politician Sidhu.

By S Sadanand