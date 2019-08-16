Breaking norms, Kriti Sanon ties Rakhi to sister Nupur Sanon, see pics

Fans are aware of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's unbreakable bond with her sister Nupur. While the two have always had each other's back, courtesy their social media banter, this Raksha Bandhan the Sanon sisters showed how to break norms, suggesting that Rakhi isn't just meant for brothers supposedly expected to protect their sisters.
"Happy Rakhi to all the brothers and sisters!!! 👭👫👬 Rakhi is a promise to your sibling to love, adore, protect, trouble each other and to have each other’s back come what may!💖 Nupsuu.. you know i love you beyond words!! 💞I promise to always always be there for you, as a sister, as a friend and sometimes as a “chhoti mummy” too.. love u baby! 😘🤗❤️ @nupursanon", Kriti shared in a heartfelt post as the sisters posed with their respective rakhis.
Meanwhile on work front, Kriti will next be seen in 'Panipat' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Arjun Patiala' along with Diljit Dosanjh and 'Housefull 4' which has an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)