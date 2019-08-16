Breaking norms, Kriti Sanon ties Rakhi to sister Nupur Sanon, see pics

Fans are aware of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's unbreakable bond with her sister Nupur. While the two have always had each other's back, courtesy their social media banter, this Raksha Bandhan the Sanon sisters showed how to break norms, suggesting that Rakhi isn't just meant for brothers supposedly expected to protect their sisters.

"Happy Rakhi to all the brothers and sisters!!! 👭👫👬 Rakhi is a promise to your sibling to love, adore, protect, trouble each other and to have each other’s back come what may!💖 Nupsuu.. you know i love you beyond words!! 💞I promise to always always be there for you, as a sister, as a friend and sometimes as a “chhoti mummy” too.. love u baby! 😘🤗❤️ @nupursanon", Kriti shared in a heartfelt post as the sisters posed with their respective rakhis.