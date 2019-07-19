Before Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian cricketers inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday became the latest cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. He retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records. ICC guidelines dictate that a player is internationally retired for at least five years. Tendulkar played his last Test match in November 2013.
"It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit," Tendulkar told ANI.
Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to achieve this feat. Here's a list of others who have made it to the ICC Hall of Fame.
Bishan Singh Bedi (2009)
Bishan Singh Bedi, was primarily a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, who played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet. He is also the father of Bollywood actor Angad Bedi.
Kapil Dev (2009)
Haryana's Hurricane Kapil Dev was a middle order batsman and a fast bowler. As of now he is assisting filmmaker Kabir Khan and actor Ranveer Singh for his upcoming biopic titles '83 which is based on India's historic cricket World Cup Win.
Sunil Gavaskar (2009)
Also known as Sunny Gavaskar, played from the early 1970s to late 1980s for the Bombay cricket team and Indian national team. He is mostly seen in the commentary box or fourth umpire discussions during cricket matches. In 2014 the Supreme Court appointed Gavaskar as the Interim BCCI President primarily to oversee 7th Season of Indian Premier League.
Anil Kumble (2015)
Nicknamed as Jumbo, Kumble is a former Indian cricket coach, cricket commentator and former cricketer, who played Tests and ODIs for 18 years. In 2012, he was appointed the chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC)'s cricket committee.
Rahul Dravid (2018)
The Wall of cricket, Rahul Dravid, was the captain of the Indian cricket team. He has scored nearly 25,000 runs in international cricket and is considered as one of the greatest batsmen in the game's history.
