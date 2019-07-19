Before Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian cricketers inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday became the latest cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. He retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records. ICC guidelines dictate that a player is internationally retired for at least five years. Tendulkar played his last Test match in November 2013.

"It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit," Tendulkar told ANI.

Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to achieve this feat. Here's a list of others who have made it to the ICC Hall of Fame.

Bishan Singh Bedi (2009)

Bishan Singh Bedi, was primarily a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, who played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet. He is also the father of Bollywood actor Angad Bedi.